Man found shot to death near Valley View Ave. in Las Cruces

The Las Cruces Police Department is investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered Saturday morning in an undeveloped area off Valley View Avenue.

According to a LCPD news release, 35-year-old Juan Diego Martinez died from at least one gunshot wound.

Shortly before 7 a.m. on June 8, 2024, officers were dispatched to 1001 Valley View Avenue where a passerby found a man who was unresponsive in an area near North Las Cruces Park.

Martinez was declared deceased at the scene. Investigators are still trying to determine the circumstances that led to Martinez’s death. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Martinez prior to Saturday morning, the company he kept or information on who may be responsible for his death is asked to call Las Cruces police at 575-526-0795.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Las Cruces Police investigate shooting near Valley View Ave.