Man found shot to death in Malaga alley identified by Fresno County coroner’s office

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting homicide after finding a man dead in an alley Tuesday in Malaga.

Jonathan Franco, 43, of Fresno was found with a gunshot wound in the South Frank Avenue alley between East Muscat and East Grand avenues. A citizen found him on the ground at 4:40 a.m.

Deputies discovered Franco had a gunshot wound to the upper body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives said people in the area heard possible gunshots fired between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Monday, but no calls were made to 911.

Detectives have not identified a suspect and were investigating whether the killing was possibly gang-related.

It was not known how the suspect arrived and fled, deputies said. It’s possible the suspect could have been on foot, in a vehicle or on a bicycle.

Anyone with cameras in the area is asked to contact detectives in order to review potentially valuable video.

It is the sixth homicide investigation in the county in 2024.

Anyone with information is asked to call detective Aurelio Flores at 559-600-8208 or detective Richard Antunez at at 559-600-8221 or call Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867, www.valleycrimestoppers.org and can remain anonymous and may be eligible for up to a $3,000 cash reward. Reference case #24-4892.

Deputies are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot in the alley in Fresno, California on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.