Man found shot to death June 16 on Long Shoals Road: Asheville police report

ASHEVILLE - A man was killed in the early morning of June 16 in South Asheville, according to an Asheville Police Department news release.

Patrol officers responded to an apartment in the 300 block of Long Shoals Road around 6 a.m., where they found a man deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. Information on the identity of the shooting victim is being withheld until detectives notify the man's next of kin. The address of the Artisan at Biltmore Park Apartments is 300 Long Shoals Road.

Criminal Investigations Division detectives and forensic technicians are investigating the shooting with the assistance of the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The Citizen Times asked the APD whether the public is in any danger but has not received a response as of 11:20 a.m.

Detectives are asking if anyone has any information about the shooting to send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search "Asheville PD" in the app store). APD can also be reached at 828-252-1110.

This is the fourth homicide this year in the City of Asheville.

This story will be updated.

