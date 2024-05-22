Man found shot to death in Durham parking lot

Durham police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Tuesday night in a parking lot on Guess Road.

Officers responded shortly after 8:30 p.m. to a shooting in the 1500 block of Guess Road and found the man outside a local business. His name has not been released.

As of May 18, the most recent statistics available, there had been 17 reported homicides in Durham this year.

That was down from 19 homicides by the same time last year and up from 16 homicides the year before that.

A total of 87 people had been shot this year in Durham as of May 18, including 15 people who were fatally shot, police crime statistics show.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Investigator D. Bussell at 919-560-4582 x29254 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200 or online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

