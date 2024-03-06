Man found shot dead inside wrecked car in possible road rage incident, Texas cops say

A man was shot and killed in a suspected road rage incident, Texas authorities said.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the man dead in a wrecked car on the side of a highway in Houston late Tuesday, March 5, deputies told KHOU. A tow truck driver had reported the crash.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the man had a gunshot wound.

According to Harris County deputies, it appears the man was shot from outside the vehicle, Fox 26 reported.

The incident is still under investigation.

