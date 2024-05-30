Man found not guilty by reason of insanity in grandfather's murder in Palm Coast

Luke Ingram

A college student was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the "brutal" killing of his grandfather two years ago in Palm Coast.

Luke Ingram, 21, was found not guilty on charges of first-degree murder, sexual assault with a weapon with victim over 12, battery by strangulation, resisting officer without violence, resisting officer with violence, and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

Circuit Judge Terence Perkins made the rulings after a non-jury trial Wednesday at the Flagler County courthouse in Bunnell.

Ingram was charged with first-degree murder and sexual assault in the killing of his 85-year-old grandfather Darwin Ingram in Palm Coast.

The killing occurred in the early morning of Nov. 9, 2022, when Luke Ingram, a college student in Georgia at the time, was visiting his father and grandfather at their residence on Clermont Court.

Clint Ingram, 50, found his father, Darwin Ingram, unresponsive and went to call 911. Luke Ingram then confronted his father and the two fought. Luke Ingram twice placed Clint Ingram in a chokehold to the point the father felt he would pass out. But the father was able to escape.

After his arrest, Luke Ingram struggled with deputies and tried to flee an interview room. Luke Ingram twice bit a Flagler County Sheriff’s Office detective and tried to bite other law enforcement officers while threatening, “I will kill you.”

Luke Ingram had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, his father told deputies according to a report.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly described the killing at the time as a "very brutal, gruesome attack."

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Man found not guilty by reason of insanity in murder in Palm Coast