Man found not guilty of fatally shooting girlfriend's mother during argument

An Indianapolis man charged with firing shots at his girlfriend’s family during an argument, killing her mother, has been found not guilty, according to court records.

A jury trial for Lee-Anthony Hubbard, 20, ended Wednesday with jurors finding him not guilty of murder in the 2022 shooting that killed 40-year-old Eria Luberta Bankhead.

According to an arrest affidavit, the gunfire erupted when Hubbard got into a verbal argument with his girlfriend’s family while dropping her off at the home, in the 3400 block of Grant Avenue on the north side of Indianapolis.

Indiana Department of Child Services employees, who were at the home when the shooting occurred, witnessed the gunfire and called 911, according to court records.

Witnesses said family members approached Hubbard’s vehicle as he arrived, likely upsetting him and causing him to take out a gun and fire. One of the relatives on scene returned fire, striking Hubbard in his upper thigh.

Bankhead died at a hospital.

An order to be release from custody for Hubbard was filed Wednesday.

