Man found not guilty of fatal 2020 shooting at motorcycle club

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man has been found not guilty in a fatal shooting at a motorcycle club in October of 2020.

David Bullock, 36, was acquitted by a jury on Thursday of two murder charges and had felonious assault charges dropped.

Bullock surrendered to police on Oct. 8, 2020, in connection with a shooting at the home of the Howling Wolves motorcycle club on the 1700 block of Parsons Avenue.

According to police, the shooting resulted in the death of Andre Clayborn, 38, as well as two other people being wounded.

Just before 2 a.m. on Oct. 2, 2020, Columbus police responded to a ShotSpotter alert at the Parsons Avenue location. At the scene, officers found Clayborn and the other victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said that several shots were fired into and outside of the home.

Witnesses told police that Bullock chased Clayborn through the inside of the home, with Bullock reportedly firing multiple gunshots at Clayborn as Bullock tried to get away.

