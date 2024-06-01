Man found lying in KC street with gunshot wounds dies Saturday morning: Police

A man died after police found him lying in the street with gunshot wounds early Saturday, according to Kansas City police.

Officers arrived at 50th Street and Prospect Avenue just after 4 a.m. in response to an emergency call. They found a man unresponsive suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police provided medical aid until paramedics arrived. The man was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Detectives are working to determine what led to the man’s shooting, said Officer Alayna Gonzalez, a spokeswoman with Kansas City police.

Police are investigating the killing as a homicide, Gonzalez said.

Crime scene investigators spent Saturday morning collecting evidence while homicide detectives worked to identify and speak witnesses. No arrests have been made, and no one is currently in custody.

The killing is Kansas City’s 62nd homicide reported so far in 2024, according to data maintained by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Kansas City homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS (8477).