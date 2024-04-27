Man found injured in Clarksville after shooting reported in Oak Grove

OAK GROVE, Ky. (WKRN) — A man was reportedly flown to a Middle Tennessee hospital following a shooting in Southern Kentucky Friday night.

According to WKDZ Radio, the Oak Grove Police Department said officers responded to a report of shots fired with an unresponsive person around 11 p.m. on Friday, April 26 near Gail Street, but despite finding shell casings and blood in the area, they couldn’t track down anyone who was injured.

Alleged sexual assault victim confesses to murder in South Nashville

The radio station said the man who had been shot was later discovered in Clarksville and flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, where he is in critical but stable condition.

If you have any information that could help authorities investigate this shooting, you are asked to call the Oak Grove Police Department at 270-439-4602.

No additional details have been released about this incident.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.