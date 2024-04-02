Man found with gun, drugs, burglary tools in Novato

(KRON) — Police in Novato found an unregistered gun, burglary tools and drugs in a car early Monday morning, the Novato Police Department said. Rafael Lara, 23, of Vallejo was arrested in connection to the bust.

NPD was called to the intersection of Marin Drive and Santolina Drive at about 4 a.m. for the report of a suspicious vehicle. Responding officers saw the vehicle partially blocking the road with its hood popped open.

3 injured after shooting at Safeway parking lot in American Canyon

Officers talked to Lara and saw drug paraphernalia in the car. They told him to get out of the car, but he refused, NPD said.

The officers did get Lara out of the car after several minutes and completed a search. They found drugs, burglary tools, and a gun with a high-capacity magazine.

Lara was booked into jail for possession of burglary tools, possession of an unregistered/loaded firearm, possession of drugs and paraphernalia, resisting arrest and delaying the investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.