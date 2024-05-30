Man found guilty of two counts of murder, sentenced to prison for 2022 Crestview shooting

A Travis County jury has found an Austin man guilty of two counts of murder for a January 2022 shooting and sentenced him to prison.

Yong Yoon Kim, also known as Paul Allen, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting deaths of Christopher Rivers and Nathan Limogee, both 28, in the parking lot of a Crestview apartment complex. According to the Austin Police Department, Kim called 911 after the shooting and claimed that he had shot two men in self-defense.

Police said that some witnesses disputed Kim’s account of the shooting.

Kim, 33, was initially tried for the double homicide in September of last year. After several hours of deliberation, jurors could not reach a unanimous verdict, and Judge Dayna Blazey ruled it a mistrial.

During Kim’s first trial, defense lawyers argued that Kim, who had previously experienced racially motivated violence, had acted in self-defense.

While Rivers and Limogee were unarmed, defense attorneys had called attention to the presence of a crowbar near where they were found. Prosecutors argued that the victims had just been using the crowbar while repairing a car, but defense attorneys said it could have been used as a weapon.

Kim’s second trial began on May 20. The jury returned two guilty verdicts on May 24.

On Wednesday, the same jury sentenced Kim to 50 years in prison for Rivers’ death and 60 years in prison for Limogee’s. Kim will serve the sentences concurrently.

