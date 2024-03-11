Man found guilty of shooting IMPD officer in throat sentenced to 87 years in prison

A man found guilty of shooting an Indianapolis police officer in the throat two years ago was sentenced to 87 years in prison Monday, according to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

Mylik Hill was issued his sentence by Marion Superior Judge Angela Davis following a trial marked with outbursts, admonitions by the judge and objections over Hill’s attempts to represent himself as his attorney.

A jury ruled him guilty of his two counts of attempted murder, six counts of resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief and unlawful possession of a firearm. IMPD officer Thomas Mangan was hurt in the shooting that began as a vehicle crash investigation in Fountain Square on Feb. 27, 2022.

“The significant sentence announced today not only marks the end of a challenging chapter for Officer Mangan, his loved ones, and his law enforcement family but it sends a message that attacks on our law enforcement officers will not be tolerated,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a news release.

IMPD Chief Chris Bailey, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), agreed the sentencing "sends a strong message that attacks on our law enforcement officers will never be tolerated."

"Thankful this painful chapter has now closed for Tommy, Emory, and Officer Majors," Bailey said. "With this sentencing behind them, my hope is for them to continue to heal and move forward."

