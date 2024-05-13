Man found guilty of Second-Degree Murder in Fountain police officer’s death

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The jury reached a verdict in the trial of Devon Bobian, the man accused of Second-Degree Murder in the death of fallen Fountain Police Department (FPD) K9 Officer Julian Becerra.

On Monday, May 13, the jury found Bobian guilty of Second-Degree Murder, in addition to several other charges against him including; Aggravated Robbery, Menacing, Vehicular Eluding, and First-degree Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft.

On Tuesday, May 7 the trial for Bobian began. During opening statements, the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office (DA’s Office) argued that Bobian’s actions led to the fall that killed Officer Becerra. Bobian’s defense said that Officer Becerra’s death was a tragedy but an accident and that Bobian was just trying to get away from a chaotic scene on the bridge.

On Feb. 2, 2023, three suspects in a stolen vehicle were pursued by FPD officers, including Officer Becerra. The suspects were stopped after a high-speed chase on a bridge near Highway 85-87 and South Academy Boulevard. After the vehicle was stopped and while attempting to apprehend Bobian, Officer Becerra fell 40 feet from the bridge and later died of his injuries in the hospital on Feb. 11, 2023.

According to FPD, Officer Becerra had been with the department for four and a half years and was assigned to the Patrol Division as a K9 Officer.

A sentencing date has not been set for Bobian, the next court date is set for Wednesday, July 3 at 3 p.m. for a Habitual Phase Hearing.

