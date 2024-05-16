Man found guilty of murdering 4 in Aurora house shooting in 2022

DENVER (KDVR) — After deliberating for about half a day, jurors found a man guilty of killing four people in an Aurora home in 2022 and then fleeing to Mexico where he remained at large for several months.

Joseph Castorena, 22, was charged with 12 counts:

Four counts of first-degree murder after deliberation

Two counts of first-degree attempted murder after deliberation

Six sentence enhancement counts of violent crime – using a weapon

According to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Castorena was found guilty on all four counts of first-degree murder after deliberation and one count of attempted first-degree murder after deliberation.

The charges stem from the night of Oct. 30, 2022, according to investigators. The family of one of the victims said that Castorena broke into the victims’ home in the 900 block of Geneva Street and waited there while the group was at a party. When they returned home after 2 a.m., first responders reported that four adults had been shot to death and two children and a woman were rescued from the scene.

The four victims were identified as:

Jesus Serrano, 51

Maria Anita, Serrano, 22

Kenneth Eugene Green Loque, 20

Rudolfo Salgado Perez, 49

The woman who survived was the suspect’s ex-girlfriend, who was hiding with her nieces in a bathroom. The victims killed were the ex-girlfriend’s father and sister, along with her brother-in-law and a neighbor.

Victims had previous sought restraining orders

The FOX31 Problem Solvers investigated and found that the ex-girlfriend and her father had applied for restraining orders against Castorena a week before the murders. In the application for the protection order, the ex-girlfriend wrote that Castorena was waiting for her when she got to her car on Oct. 22 to leave for work.

“I was planning on going home and he didn’t let me…..While being pregnant with my first child he would hit me. Really controlling, harassing all the time, I had to listen to him or he’ll hit. Wouldn’t let me see my family,” she wrote.

Her father, Jesus Serrano, applied for a protection order on the same day, writing his daughter never made it home from work on Oct. 22.

“The next day she showed up around 3 p.m. She was covered in glass and had cuts all over her arms. Joseph had broken her driver’s side window while she was on the driver’s side. He was upset because he didn’t want her to leave his home, but she had to be at work by 4 p.m. Joseph also had a gun on him. He used it to scare her,” the woman’s father wrote.

Castorena was arrested on Dec. 10, 2022, in Mexico by Mexican authorities and the FBI.

Police also arrested his brother and one of his cousins in Aurora, each on a charge of accessories after the fact. They both pleaded guilty to the charges and are scheduled to be sentenced on June 10.

Castorena is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 3.

