Man found guilty of murder, sentenced for 2017 road rage slaying in Northeast Austin

A Travis County jury found a man guilty of murder in a 2017 road rage shooting and sentenced him to 10 years in prison last week.

Juan de Dios Carbajal-Jaimes, then 18, was accused of shooting and killing Alfred Lockett, 48, on Sept. 12, 2017. Lockett was shot in his vehicle in the parking lot of a Northeast Austin CVS.

Prior to the shooting, Lockett's car was seen following Carbajal-Jaimes' car down Dessau Road, according to Carbajal-Jaimes' arrest affidavit. Witnesses described both vehicles driving recklessly. Police said the vehicles had likely collided at some point, though the affidavit did not specify who was at fault.

Lockett was an employee at the University of Texas, where a tree was planted in his memory.

Investigators believed that Carbajal-Jaimes fled to Mexico after the shooting. In November 2017, the Travis County district attorney's office announced that it was seeking to extradite Carbajal-Jaimes back to the United States.

In February 2023, Carbajal-Jaimes was arrested in Montgomery County and transferred to Travis County.

The trial against Carbajal-Jaimes began May 21, and the jury found him guilty of murder the next day. Defense attorney Marc Chavez argued that Carbajal-Jaimes had acted out of self-defense. Prosecutor Cindy Izquierdo described the shooting as a "senseless act of violence" and asked the jury to consider the "messaging" that the sentence would send to "others who road rage."

During the sentencing hearing, Lockett's aunt Brienda Lockett-Middelton described her nephew as a devoted son and generous person. She said that Lockett had once given an elderly man a ride home from the grocery store. That man showed up to Lockett's memorial, she said.

Carbajal-Jaimes spoke during the sentencing hearing, crying throughout his testimony. He said that, in the six years he spent living in Mexico, he was consumed by guilt. He had contemplated turning himself in, Carbajal-Jaimes said.

“Every time I breathe, I ask for forgiveness," Carbajal-Jaimes said through a Spanish-language interpreter.

The jury handed down the sentence last Thursday.

