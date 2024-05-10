Man found guilty of murder in deadly crash that killed Topeka mom

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A jury in Shawnee County is delivering its decisions regarding a man accused of killing a woman last year in a Topeka crash.

The Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office announced in a press release that Michael S. Lester, 39, has been found guilty on the following counts:

Murder in the first degree

Flee or attempt to elude a police officer

Murder in the second degree

Leaving the scene of an accident

Katie Garceran, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, says on Oct. 30, 2023 an officer with the Topeka Police Department (TPD) tried to pull a vehicle over at Seward and Golden. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Lester, was spotted not wearing a seatbelt while at a stoplight.

Woman charged with murder in connection to deadly Topeka apartment shooting

The officer tried to pull Lester over but he instead fled the area and began driving erratically. Later that day, Shawnee County Emergency Dispatch received a call about a crash at St. John and Tyler. It was found that Lester was involved in the crash and fled the scene.

(Photo Courtesy/Jacob Kaufman)

Another driver involved in the crash, identified as Alycia A. Noriega, 33, was taken to a local hospital. She was later declared dead. Lester was later found and arrested.

For more crime news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts. Sign up for our Storm Track Weather app by clicking here.

Follow Matthew Self on X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/MatthewLeoSelf

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.