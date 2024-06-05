Man found guilty of high-speed DUI crash that severed motorcyclist's leg

A man was found guilty Monday of driving at 101 miles per hour while under the influence of alcohol and drugs, leading to a crash with a motorcyclist that amputated the victim’s left leg above the knee and the loss of three fingers, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.

Jacob Bookout, 29, was found guilty of driving under the influence causing injury, driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.08% or above causing injury, driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs combined causing injury, reckless driving causing injury and resisting or delaying a peace officer.

According to the DA, on April 1, 2023, Bookout was driving a Ford F150 truck at 101 mph on Panama Lane approaching Ashe Road. The victim driving a motorcycle slowed for a red light when Bookout started changing lanes and hit the victim.

Bookout continued driving into oncoming traffic and eventually crashed into a building. Bookout had a BAC level of 0.122% along with THC and hydrocodone in his system, according to the DA.

Bookout faces up to six years in prison at his June 26 sentencing, according to the DA.