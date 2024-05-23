Man found guilty of fatally stabbing girlfriend in Marrero in 2021 sentenced

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A man who was found guilty of fatally stabbing his girlfriend in Marrero in 2021 has been sentenced.

The Office of Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick Jr. said a judge sentenced 43-year-old Lam Thach to life in prison plus 40 years on Wednesday, May 22.

According to Connick, Thach fatally stabbed 41-year-old Ngoc Bich Nguyen at a trailer park on Ames Boulevard in Marrero on Aug. 1, 2021.

Court documents state Nguyen, her mother and her mother’s boyfriend drove to the trailer park on Ames Boulevard to speak with Thach’s father after Thach sent Nguyen “derogatory” text messages.

The documents state, “Thach entered the room and slapped Nguyen as she sat on the sofa” after her mother spoke with Thach’s father.

Connick said Nguyen’s mother called 911 after Thac locked the door, told Nguyen she couldn’t leave and threatened to kill her.

Nguyen was then fatally stabbed.

Court documents state Thach threw away the shirt he was wearing before Jefferson Parish deputies found and arrested him.

On May 9, a jury found Thach guilty of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

On Wednesday, Thach was sentenced to life in prison for the charge of second-degree murder plus 40 years for the charge of obstruction of justice.

