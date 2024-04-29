Man found guilty of elderly woman’s murder 19 years ago will have his case retried

A man originally sent to death row for the murder of a 77-year-old woman will have his case retried.

Todd Zommer was arrested in 2005. Nineteen years later, a jury will decide his fate for a second time.

His defense team is moving forward and trying his case again to overturn his original death sentence conviction. The defense is asking for life in prison without parole.

Monday, the state and defense met for a final time before jury selection and the beginning of trial, with Zommer present. He was seen dressed in gray with glasses and a shaved head.

Zommer was originally sentenced to death for the 2005 murder of Corrine Robinson.

He has been sitting on death row since.

After his arrest, he did an interview with Channel Nine and admitted to killing the woman.

“Did you care the night you beat and murdered this woman?” a Channel Nine reporter asked. “No, not at all, actually. I’d beat you and kill you right now if I could,” Zommer replied.

The defense is arguing Zommer did not act in a cold, calculated, or premeditated aggravating factor; thus, pushing their argument to throw out the death penalty.

Jury selection is expected to begin Tuesday at 9 a.m. The judge hopes to have a finalized jury picked by Friday, with opening arguments beginning on Monday.

