Man found guilty of 'callous' murder near St. Paul light rail

A man was convicted of first-degree murder this week for what prosecutors called a "particularly callous" shooting at a St. Paul light-rail platform, where the victim was left to die.

A Ramsey County jury found Shawn Tillman, 35, guilty of first and second-degree murder, and unlawful possession of a firearm Monday for the 2022 shooting of Demitri Ellis-Strong, 37. Tillman was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release. The state also dismissed four cases pending against Tillman which charged him with aggravated robberies and assault with a deadly weapon in the weeks leading to Ellis-Strong's murder.

The verdict ends a two-week trial where prosecutors tied Tillman to Ellis-Strong's 2022 shooting death on a light rail platform in downtown St. Paul. They called the murder "particularly callous."

"Yesterday's verdict brought some relief and a measure of justice to the victim's family and our community," said Ramsey County Attorney John Choi. "We are grateful to the Metro Transit police investigators, as well as our prosecutors for their tireless work to bring this case to a successful conclusion."

According to charging documents, Tillman and Ellis-Strong had "a beef" with each other that escalated on May 20, 2022. Tillman approached Ellis-Strong on a light rail platform that morning and shot him multiple times as he tried protecting himself. Tillman fired again and fled the scene when Ellis-Strong stopped moving.

He died minutes after police arrived. An autopsy by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office determined Ellis-Strong was shot six times before he bled to death. Authorities arrested Tillman the next day after surveillance footage and DNA evidence suggested he shot Ellis-Strong.

As Tillman was sentenced Monday, Ellis-Strong's sister shared a statement remembering him as a man who loved his family and leaves multiple relatives who miss him. Metro Transit Police Chief Ernest Morales III shared condolences with Ellis-Strong's family in a statement released Tuesday.

"Mr. Tillman committed the most heinous of crimes and we are pleased that justice was served. I want to applaud the Ramsey County Attorney's Office for their partnership and diligent work to reach this outcome," Morales' statement read. "I also want to extend my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Ellis-Strong. While this does not ease the pain of losing a loved one in such a tragic manner, I hope the assurance that his killer will remain behind bars for the rest of his life will bring a small sense of closure."

Ellis-Strong's death marked the 18th homicide in St. Paul that year.

Star Tribune staff writer Janet Moore contributed to this report.