Man found guilty on 2022 rape allegations involving teenager

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — A Slidell man has been found guilty of rape charges following an investigation into a 2022 incident.

According to court documents filed with the St. Tammany Parish District Attorney’s Office, in May 2022 56-year-old Tommy Adolph Cullotta and a 13-year-old girl spent days inside a Covington hotel room.

It was noted that during the stay, Cullotta consumed large amounts of alcohol and began “to act inappropriately toward the young female on multiple occasions, making her uncomfortable.”

Court documents revealed the victim told Cullotta that she was uncomfortable which began intermittent arguments. Documents state that during their last argument “Cullotta forced the child down on one of the hotel beds and proceeded to sexually assault her.”

According to court documents, at the first chance she got, the teen called her mother but did not tell her what happened until days later.

The victim’s mother alerted the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office of the crime and the teen was taken to the Children’s Hospital Audrey Hepburn Care Center in New Orleans for a forensic medical exam.

During an interview, the victim gave a recount of both incidents stating that Cullotta “forcefully engaged in sexual intercourse with her against her will.”

Five months following the incident, according to court documents, Cullotta was located and arrested.

During the four-day trial, Cullotta said he recalled the hotel stay but denied consuming alcohol or assaulting the teenager. After seven hours of deliberation over the course of two days, the jury returned the guilty verdict.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 11. Cullotta faces the possibility of up to 40 years in prison.

