Man found fatally shot near bus stop in south Kansas City: Police

A man died Tuesday in a fatal shooting near a bus stop in south Kansas City.

Kansas City police responded around 1 p.m. to the intersection of 51st St. and Prospect Ave, where a man was lying on the sidewalk, said Officer Alayna Gonzalez, a police spokesperson.

The man, who was lying near a bus stop, was found to have multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency responders arrived around the same time as police and brought the victim to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

The shooting had several witnesses, though no one was in custody Tuesday afternoon, Gonzalez said.

Representatives from KC Mothers in Charge, a group supporting families in the aftermath of homicides, were also on scene Tuesday to meet with relatives of the victim.

Tuesday’s shooting was the 60th homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data collected by the Star. At this time last year, 70 homicides had been reported in the city, Star data shows.

One-third of all homicides reported in the city since January 2024 took place in broad daylight — between sunrise and sunset — according to Star data. Of these 20 deaths, at least 18 were shootings.