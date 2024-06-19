Man found fatally shot near Tacoma’s McKinley Park

Tacoma Police found a man dead after they were called to a report of gunshots Tuesday night.

At 11:30 p.m., officers went to the 3200 block of East F Street, near McKinley Park, where they found an unresponsive man.

Though officers gave the man aid until help arrived, he was pronounced dead by Tacoma Fire Department medics.

Detectives and crime scene technicians are investigating the death as a homicide.

No one has been arrested in connection with the crime.



