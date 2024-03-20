Man found fatally shot inside of a BMW in Miami Gardens. Detectives are investigating

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man found sitting inside a car with a gunshot wound Tuesday night in Miami Gardens, according to police.

The shooting happened at the 1900 block of NW 167th Street shortly before 7 p.m., a Miami Gardens Police Department spokesperson said.

The man and a male passenger were traveling eastbound on NW 167th Street in a white BMW when someone fired several shots and hit the driver, the spokesperson told the Herald in an email.

Police did not provide the names of either man, but noted “several subjects fled the scene.”

“Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced the victim deceased on-scene,” the spokesperson said.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.