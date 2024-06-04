Man found fatally shot on Fayetteville Street in Durham

Durham police are investigating a fatal shooting Monday night on Fayetteville Street south of the Durham Freeway and downtown.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 9:40 p.m. near Fayetteville Street and Linwood Avenue, on the same block as the W.D. Hill Recreation Center in the historic Hayti district.

They found a man, whose name and age have not been released, who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police provided no other information. It is the second homicide announced this week and at least the 21st homicide in the city this year after a woman who was shot last week died.

More people shot in Durham this year

Shootings, which had fallen below last year’s level, now exceed the number recorded by May 25 in each of the two prior years.

There were 97 people shot, including 17 of them fatally, in the city this year.

That’s compared to 78 people shot (18 fatal) by the same time in 2023 and 95 people shot (16 fatal) by the same time in 2022.

So far this year, police have recovered about 1,500 shell casings from crime scenes, Police Chief Patrice Andrews told the Durham City Council in May.

Police are asking anyone with information about Monday’s shooting to contact Investigator Silla at 919-560-4415 ext. 29310 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.