Man found fatally shot at Carrboro apartment complex Wednesday night

Carrboro police are investigating after finding a man found shot to death at Estes Park Apartments late Wednesday night.

Officers responded around 11:40 pm to the complex of two-story, red brick apartments at 306 Estes Drive Extension.

They found an adult male, whose name has not been released, who had been fatally shot, according to a news release.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Investigator R. Trombley with the Carrboro Police Department at919-918-7415, or Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515.

This is a breaking news story. We will update this story as we get more information,