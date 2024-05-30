Man found fatally shot at Carrboro apartment complex Wednesday night

Carrboro police are investigating after finding a man found shot to death at Estes Park Apartments late Wednesday night.

Officers responded around 11:40 pm to the complex of red brick apartments at 306 Estes Drive Extension.

They found an adult male, whose name has not been released, who had been fatally shot.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Investigator R. Trombley with the Carrboro Police Department at919-918-7415, or Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515.

This is a breaking news story. We will update this story as we get more information,