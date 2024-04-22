Man found dead in vehicle after shooting in New Castle

A man is dead after a shooting in New Castle.

New Castle police chief David Cumo said police were called to the area of E Moody Avenue and Carlisle Street at around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

When they arrived, they found a man dead from gunshot wounds in a vehicle.

Police say they believe around 6 shots were fired.

There are no suspects at this time.

The victim’s identity will not be released at this time.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

