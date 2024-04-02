Man found dead in vehicle in parking lot of CT Walmart

A man was found dead in a vehicle parked at a Walmart in Waterford on Monday.

The incident is being investigated as an untimely death after police responded to the parking lot at 155 Waterford Parkway North upon receiving a 911 call reporting an unresponsive male in a vehicle, according to the Waterford Police Department.

First responders located a 30-year-old man who was dead, police said. His identity is being withheld until his family has been notified.

Police do not believe the incident posed any threat to the public and are still investigating.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Waterford Detective Sgt. Avdevich at 860-442-9451, ext. 2247.