Man found dead in Tacoma after officers respond to reports of ‘possible gunshots’

Tacoma police officers found a man dead Tuesday night after a report of a possible shooting.

No arrests have been made.

At 11:30 p.m., Tacoma Police officers responded to reports of “possible gunshots” at the 3200 block of East F Street, according to a social media post from the police department.

Officers found an unresponsive adult male and began life-saving measures. The Tacoma Fire Department pronounced the victim deceased.

Detectives and crime scene technicians are investigating the case as a homicide.