Man found dead in street following shooting early Wednesday in Kansas City

A man died following a shooting early Wednesday in Kansas City.

Officers responded around 5 a.m. to the area of West 38th and Wyandotte streets, where they found an unresponsive man who had been shot in the street, according to Capt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Emergency medical crews declared the man dead at the scene.

Detectives and crime scene investigators processed the scene for evidence and canvassed for witnesses. Police are hopeful that residents in nearby apartments and homes may have heard or seen something and could help detectives in their investigation, Becchina said.

The killing was the 28th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star. There had been 35 homicides at this time last year.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information provided to TIPS that leads to an arrest.