Man found dead in south Sacramento County, but deputies have little new information

Sacramento County Sheriff’s investigators continue to probe a Saturday homicide that left a man dead, but information about how the man died remained scarce Sunday.

Sheriff’s officials reported a man dead around 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 7000 block of McComber Street, a short distance north of Florin Road and west of French Road, in the county’s Morrison Creek area.

The death, initially deemed suspicious, was later determined to be a homicide, sheriff’s officials said.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Amar Gandhi said a cause of death and other information remained unavailable Sunday afternoon.