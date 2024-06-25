Man found dead after shots fired in Seattle’s U-District

Seattle Police found a man dead in yet another shooting after they were called to the University District for a report of shots fired Monday night.

Officers were called to Pasadena Place Northeast and Northeast 42nd Street shortly after 9:30 p.m., where they found a man with a gunshot wound.

They gave him medical help until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and took over, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Any suspects have yet to be identified.

Detectives with the Seattle Police Homicide Unit are investigating what led up to the gunfire.

If you have information about the shooting or suspects, you’re asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).