Man found dead in same area Barnsdall man went missing after tornado

BARNSDALL, Okla. (KFOR) – A man was found dead Saturday in the same area where search and rescue teams have been looking for a missing Barnsdall man. He has been missing since a tornado hit the area last week.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office posted the update earlier Saturday afternoon, not identifying the body but did clarify it was a male.

They said they found the body of a man from Bird Creek around 2 p.m.. They then said that there was no need for additional searching.

Kenneth Wayne Hogue, 81, had been missing since the tornado hit on Monday.

For days officials had been searching for him throughout the Barnsdall area with no luck.

Officials haven’t made the connection between Hogue and this man found Saturday.

The National Weather Service Tulsa has been surveying the Barnsdall area for damage and preliminary reports classify it as a low-end EF-4 as of Wednesday night.

Law enforcement officials say 30 to 40 homes, including a Barnsdall nursing home, were damaged or destroyed. Those staying in that facility have been transported to other healthcare facilities.

About 25 people, including children, were rescued out of dilapidated homes Monday night, according to officials.

