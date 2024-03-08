Man found dead in roadway after Chesapeake shooting

A man died after a shooting in Chesapeake early Friday morning.

Police officers responded to a report of a vehicle crash at the intersection of South Military Highway and Canal Drive at 5:39 a.m. with a report of a man in the roadway.

Officials found a man in the roadway, and the initial investigation showed the man was shot, not stuck by a vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting is under investigation. Police encouraged anyone with information to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com.

