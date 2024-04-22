Man found dead after report of crash, shooting in Westwood

A 21-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Westwood on Sunday.

Cincinnati Police Officers responded to a report of a vehicle crash and a shooting in the 3300 block of Montana Avenue at about 7:50 p.m.

The officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Cincinnati Fire Department determined that he had died. Police later identified him as My'Kell McCoy.

Police have not released any suspect information in the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: My'Kell McCoy found dead after report of crash, shooting in Westwood