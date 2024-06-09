Man found dead with puncture wounds on Bronx park bench: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man was found dead on a park bench in a Bronx park on Sunday, according to the NYPD.

Police were responding to a 911 call from inside the Williamsbridge Oval around 5:25 a.m. The 66-year-old man was discovered with multiple puncture wounds near Putnam Place and Reservoir Oval East, according to authorities.

The man was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.

