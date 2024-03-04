Man found dead in pond of Southern California apartment complex

Police in Orange County are investigating the death of a man found Sunday morning in a pond at an apartment complex, authorities announced Sunday.

Officers with the Costa Mesa police and fire departments responded to the 3400 block of Avenue of the Arts at around 7:15 a.m. on reports that a person was unresponsive in the water, a news release from CMPD stated.

Details are extremely limited, but authorities said the adult male victim was pronounced dead at the scene by fire and rescue personnel.

“CMPD and the OC Sherif-Coroner’s Office preliminarily do not believe this is a suspicious death,” officials noted in the release.

While the investigation into the man’s death remains ongoing, the identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

Authorities did not say whether the man was a resident of the 3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartment Complex nor did they provide any preliminary information on how the victim wound up in the pond, including whether or not drugs or alcohol may have been a factor.

“We extend our shared sentiment of sadness for the loss of a community member,” police said.

