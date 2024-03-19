Man found dead in pond behind Overland Park home

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — One man has died after being found in a pond behind a home in Overland Park on Monday evening.

Around 9:30 p.m., the Overland Park Fire Department was called to a water rescue in the 193rd block of Flint Street.

Two families visiting Kansas City area see racing ATVs stolen

When crews arrived, they found one adult male in a pond behind a private residence. The victim was determined to have died.

Details about what led up to the drowning are currently unclear at this time. FOX4 will update you as more information comes along.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.