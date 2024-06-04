Man found dead in a parking lot in Kent, police investigating

Police are investigating after finding a man dead in a parking lot on the 9800 block of South 252nd Street in Kent.

Around 11:10 a.m. on Monday, Kent Police were called about an unconscious man in the parking. The caller said they could see significant bleeding and that the man might be dead.

Upon arriving, police and the Puget Sound Regional Authority found the victim with a significant injury to the back of the head often seen from a gunshot wound.

The victim was an 18-year-old Kent man who had already died when police arrived.

The King County Medical Examiner’s office arrived at the scene and is trying to figure out the cause of death.

Kent Police are asking anyone with information to call the KPD Tip Line at (253) 856-5808 or KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov and refer to case number 24-7755.