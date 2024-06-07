Man found dead overnight after shooting in York: coroner

A man was found dead after an overnight shooting in York, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's office responded to the 400 block of North Beaver Street just after midnight, according to a news release.

York City Police are investigating.

No other details have been released at this time.

