Man found dead near Ybor, Tampa police investigating

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was found dead just north of Ybor City on Saturday afternoon after police received reports of a man down on the ground.

Around 1:18 p.m., Tampa police responded to the area of North 34th Street and East Columbus Drive where they discovered the man dead.

Detectives are working to determine the cause of death.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing.

