Man found dead in Middletown near railroad tracks, police investigating

Mar. 11—A death investigation is continuing Monday after a man was found dead Sunday morning outside on Waneta Street, according to Middletown police.

Officers were called to the area of Waneta and Mohawk streets about 9;30 a.m. It appears the man may have been struck by a train, said Sgt. Earl Nelson, but the cause and manner of death is still under investigation.

The man was autopsied Monday morning, and identification is pending notification of next of kin.

Nelson said the man was Middletown-area resident.