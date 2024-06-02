Man found dead inside vehicle on Las Vegas freeway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was found dead inside a vehicle on a freeway in the central Las Vegas valley early Sunday morning, according to Metro police.

Around 3:30 a.m., Nevada State Police Highway Patrol responded to a report of an accident near the I-15 HOV off-ramp to U.S. 95 North. The arriving trooper found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside of a vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, police said.

Las Vegas Metro police’s homicide section was notified and has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide

Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain

anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

