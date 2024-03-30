Man found dead inside Mansfield home; homicide investigation underway

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a home early Saturday morning, Mansfield police reported.

Officers were called to 400 block of Spring Street just before 2 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, Mansfield police said they found a 25-year-old man who appeared to have been shot multiple times. He was declared dead at the scene.

3 friends in deadly crash worked at same restaurant

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is handling the autopsy. At this time, the victim’s name has not been released.

Those who may have information regarding the shooting are asked to call homicide detectives at 419-755-9470.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.