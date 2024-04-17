Man found dead inside burning trailer in Hesperia, murder suspect arrested

Homicide detectives arrested a suspect in connection with the death of a Victorville man whose body was discovered inside a burning trailer in Hesperia this week, authorities said.

Angel Nathaniel Cardenas, 23, of Victorville is accused of killing 25-year-old Justin Wilkerson, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials said. Wilkinson's body was found about 9:40 p.m. Monday after firefighters extinguished a fire at a trailer in the 7800 block of C Avenue in Hesperia.

"The Sheriff’s Arson/Bomb Detail responded and found injuries on Wilkinson not consistent with a fire," according to a sheriff's department statement. The Sheriff's Homicide Detail then took charge of the investigation.

"Through investigation, detectives learned Wilkinson was physically assaulted," the statement said.

Cardenas was first identified as a witness, then named a suspect after being interviewed by detectives, officials said. He was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon.

Further details regarding the circumstances of the killing, as well as a motive, were not available Wednesday afternoon.

Cardenas was being held without bail pending an initial court appearance scheduled Thursday in the Victorville branch of San Bernardino County Superior Court, county booking records show.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Detail at 909-890-4904. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to the We-Tip hotline at (800) 782-7463.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Man accused of murder after body found in burning trailer in Hesperia