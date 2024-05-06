Man found dead in house after shooting in North Braddock

A man is dead after a shooting in North Braddock.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police were called to the 500 block of Stokes Avenue at 8:15 p.m. on Sunday.

When police arrived they found a man who had been shot dead inside a house.

Police say witnesses told them that Bernard Junior Polite lives in the house with a family member. Polite was taken into custody Sunday afternoon after state police say he tried to shoot a pastor during a sermon in North Braddock.

At 11:20 p.m. authorities were working to get a search warrant for the house to learn more.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

