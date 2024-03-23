Man found dead from gunshot wound in Elkhart County

Mar. 22—ELKHART — The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a man who was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound Friday morning.

According to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office, officers were called to a home in the 71000 block of C.R. 9 at 4:53 a.m. because a man was dead from an apparent gunshot wound. When officers arrived, they found the deceased man in the home. They secured the home and the homicide unit was dispatched.

"There is no threat to the public as this appears to be an isolated incident," police stated in a news release.