Man found dead following a hit and run in Macon, sheriff’s office investigating

A man was found dead Thursday after being hit by a vehicle, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s office.

Reports said the man was found unresponsive in the road near Hitchcock Road. When deputies got to the scene, they found the pedestrian lying along the fog line of the road.

Chief Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley pronounced the man dead on scene. The man had not been identified Thursday morning.

The driver of the vehicle did not return to the scene to report the incident and the driver and vehicle were unknown, according to investigators.

Miley said an autopsy will be performed on the victim.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were still under investigation Thursday. More information was expected to be released as it became available.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.